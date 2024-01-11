Winning $3.6M scratch-off ticket bought in Chicago suburb

A winning scratch-off ticket worth $3.6 million was sold in suburban Chicago.

The winning 20 Years of Cash ticket was bought from a CVS pharmacy located at 3950 W. Devon Ave., in Lincolnwood.

The 20 Years of Cash lottery game offers winners either up to $25,000 per month for 20 years or a one-time cash payment. The Lincolnwood winner chose a one-time payment of $3.6 million.

The CVS in Lincolnwood will receive a selling bonus worth one percent of the total prize, or $36,000.