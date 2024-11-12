Chicago kids receive free winter coats from Nordstrom and Operation Warm

The Brief Students at Gale Elementary School in Rogers Park received new winter coats, thanks to a partnership between Nordstrom and Operation Warm. Nordstrom volunteers served as "personal shoppers," helping each child select a coat in their favorite color along with zipper charms and gloves. Kids expressed their gratitude by signing a thank you card and drawing pictures for the volunteers.



It was a party Tuesday at Gale Elementary Community Academy in Rogers Park. Everyone left with a new winter coat from Nordstrom and Operation Warm.

Every student got a shopping buddy to help select a cozy coat to use throughout winter, plus cute zipper charms and a pair of gloves.

Nordstrom volunteers guided children through the pop-up store in the school gym, giving them the personal shopper experience.

"I kind of go for their favorite color, they can choose. We make sure they have the right size, not too big but big enough to layer. We have them put their arms up, make sure their arms are covered to their wrists and we write their name inside," Fatema Olaimi, a Nordstrom employee and volunteer, said.

A parka that fits delivers warmth outside and inside.

Mikel, 6, said the new coat made him feel happy, while 9-year-old Cameron said he picked his favorite color, blue.

"A warm coat gives psychological warmth to them and their families. Our 50 Nordstrom volunteers are excited to support the community and give back," Josh McClough, district manager for Nordstrom Rack, said.

Kids got to show their gratitude, signing a thank you card, drawing themselves, their families, or other expressions of love.