Winter Realms will not return to Lake Geneva in 2024

article

Winter Realms will not be returning to Lake Geneva this winter.

The decision comes after several years of record-breaking warm weather in the area, which has made it difficult to maintain the attraction and provide the full experience for visitors, the company said.

The winter attraction, created by the team behind Ice Castles, also operates in Colorado, New Hampshire, Minnesota, and Utah. It appears that those locations will not be affected.

"It has been a true pleasure to host our enchanting winter attraction at Geneva National, where we have had the joy of creating lasting memories for families and friends over the years. We are incredibly thankful for the support received and the happiness we have shared with the thousands of guests," said Kyle Standifird, CEO of Ice Castles.

The company also announced plans to develop a new concept over the next year, with hopes of bringing it back to Lake Geneva in the future.