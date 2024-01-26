'Winter Realms' in Lake Geneva opens to rainy start

The highly-anticipated grand opening of Winter Realms in Lake Geneva – a new take on Ice Castles – has been met with a wet start.

Rain coupled with above-freezing temperatures has some bringing umbrellas to Winter Realms.

In 2023, the creators of Ice Castles were only able to open for three days due to unseasonably warm weather. Jared Henningsen, Vice President of Operations, said that led to changes for a more efficient icy experience.

"It just became really tough with the weather. So what we’ve done this year is evolve to a brand new model that incorporates the very best pieces of Ice Castles and a whole lot more other focused other attractions," Henningsen said.

Jared Henningse

Winter Realms now offers fun for all ages – including sledding, ice sculptures, sleigh rides and an ice bar. New technology keeps it all chilly.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We have these snow machines that can create snow in any temperatures so right now they’ll be fortifying and adding snow to the structures, building up the mass of ice and snow," Henningsen said.

Winter Realms, Lake Geneva

"I think you have to appreciate the engineering. They put it together and it's going to stay up," said Bob Feltz, who visited Winter Realms.

The gloomy weather did not dampen the spirit of Feltz and his wife, Elaina.

"We were a little worried it would all melt before we got here. But it’s all still intact," Bob said.

Winter Realms, Lake Geneva

"I think that the ice dripping adds a little bit of mystique to it so it kind of adds a little bit of charm," Elaina said.

A wet and slushy beauty that others also appreciate.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Henningsen said he is holding out hope their method to slow the melt will keep them operational through the season.

Winter Realms, Lake Geneva

"We’ll continue operating as much as Mother Nature allows us to do," Henningsen said. "Our team will be working around the clock to make sure it’s safe."

If weather permits, Winter Realms plans to operate until mid-February. Henningsen said they will open seven days a week to allow customers a chance to come out. If you have tickets for a later day, you can exchange them for an earlier time or date.