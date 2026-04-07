Wisconsin, Indiana hold closely-watched elections

The Brief Wisconsin voters head to the polls for a closely-watched state Supreme Court race. Indiana begins its period of early voting. Both states' elections could shape key political decisions across the Midwest.



It is a big day for voters across the Midwest.

Wisconsin is holding a closely watched state Supreme Court election, while Indiana is kicking off early voting for its May primary. Both races could influence the political direction of each state in the months ahead.

What we know:

In Wisconsin, voters are deciding between conservative Judge Maria Lazar and liberal judge Chris Taylor. The winner will replace retiring conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley.

Unlike last year’s race, this election will not flip control of the court. Right now, the Wisconsin Supreme Court holds a 4-3 liberal majority. This race could expand that majority to 5-2 or keep it the same.

Experts say the atmosphere feels very different this year. Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette Law School Poll, said spending has dropped significantly from more than $100 million last year to less than $20 million this cycle. That drop is expected to impact turnout, which could fall by 30% to 50%.

Even with lower turnout, the stakes remain high. The court plays a major role in decisions involving abortion rights, voting maps, and the balance of power between the governor and state lawmakers.

Franklin points to recent history as a clue to what could happen.

"The four of the last five Supreme Court races, the liberal has won by 10-point margins in all four of those races… so if you just went by history, you’d say that the liberal certainly has an advantage," Franklin said.

What’s happening in Indiana?

In Indiana, early voting began Tuesday for the state’s May primary.

Voters will weigh in on all nine congressional seats, including District 1, which covers northwest Indiana, where Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan is seeking reelection.

Also on the ballot are 25 state Senate seats, all 100 House seats, and several local offices.

President Donald Trump has also endorsed 17 candidates in state legislative races, adding another layer of attention to the primary.

Dig deeper:

While Wisconsin’s race is centered on the courts, Indiana’s primary will help shape party leadership and legislative priorities moving forward.

Together, the two elections highlight how different parts of the Midwest are engaging in key political decisions at the same time.

What's next:

Wisconsin voters will get results later Tuesday.

In Indiana, early voting will continue leading up to the May primary.