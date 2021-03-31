Wisconsin, Indiana loosen restrictions, COVID-19 cases climb in Illinois

Mayor Lightfoot is expressing concern for Chicago as COVID-19 cases climb. This, as two neighboring states are loosening restrictions.

In a four to three decision, Wisconsin’s Supreme Court ruled the governor exceeded authority with an emergency order requiring face masks.

The mask mandate ends immediately as the badger state reported 480 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a 7-day positivity rate of 2.8 percent.

"That’s why everyone is sick, the mandate is for our safety," said one Illinois resident, Andre Judon.

COVID-19 exposure is also increasing in Indiana as their mask order expires April 6.

Health officials in Indiana are now weighing whether or not to enforce masks at the county level.

Indiana most recently reported 1,100 new COVID-19 cases with a 7-day positivity rate at 3.9 percent.

Back in Illinois, city and state leaders are holding off on loosing public restrictions as COVID numbers increase as well.

Folks we spoke to Wednesday in Gurnee said they’re doing their best to follow guidelines.

"I want us to keep the mask on to protect us until everything is final," said Judon.