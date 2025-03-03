Wisconsin police chase of 2 men leads to crash in Chicago suburbs

A police chase of two men wanted in connection with multiple crimes started in southern Wisconsin and ended with a crash in Chicago’s north suburbs on Monday.

The crash ended in the arrests of both men and another motorist being injured, police said.

Police pursue suspects

What we know:

The chain of events began around 8:45 a.m. when a Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a Chevrolet Cavalier registered to a man wanted for numerous criminal charges out of Lake County, Illinois.

The car was registered to Mason Spencer, who also does not have a valid driver’s license.

Police tried to stop the car on USH-45, but the suspect took off at a high rate of speed once the deputy turned on their emergency lights and sirens.

Deputies decided to pursue the car into Illinois "due to the extreme risk to the public if this suspect were to get away."

Then, at the intersection of USH-45 and IL-173, the suspect car crashed into another car, disabling both vehicles. Deputies found three individuals in the suspect car.

Spencer, 31, had numerous active warrants for his arrest, police said.

Raymond Underwood, 32, was the driver of the car and was also arrested for numerous charges, including four counts of fleeing and reckless endangering society.

Raymond Underwood | Kenosha County Sheriff's Office

A third person was initially detained but later released without criminal charges.

The person inside the car that the suspect car crashed into had minor injuries. They were also taken to jail on outstanding warrants.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the third person they took into custody.

It was unclear what other crimes Spencer and Underwood were wanted in connection with.

Lake County Sheriff’s police are investigating the crash and took custody of Spencer and Underwood.