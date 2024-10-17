Wisconsin woman accused of attempted burglary at Beach Park gas station

The Brief A Lake County deputy stopped an attempted burglary at a Beach Park gas station. Anya Latrice Taylor, 19, from Racine, Wisconsin, was charged with attempted burglary and other offenses. Taylor was released under pre-trial conditions and will appear in court next month.



A 19-year-old Wisconsin woman has been charged after allegedly trying to burglarize a gas station in Beach Park early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at around 1:30 a.m., when a Lake County sheriff's deputy noticed suspicious activity at a gas station in the 38500 block of North Sheridan Road.

The deputy saw a woman, later identified as Anya Latrice Taylor of Racine, allegedly attempting to kick in a front door.

The deputy immediately entered the parking lot of the gas station and arrested Taylor. She was taken to the Lake County Jail and charged with attempted burglary, criminal damage to property, and resisting a peace officer.

Anya Latrice Taylor and the door she allegedly damaged | LCSO

Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg praised the quick actions of Deputy Carlos Marquina.

"His quick actions and commitment to duty highlight the professionalism and dedication our deputies bring to keeping Lake County safe," Idleburg said.

Taylor was released under pre-trial conditions and is due in court on Nov. 19.