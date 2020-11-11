Witchcraft becoming popular quarantine hobby

If you wish the year 2020 would just be over already, there's a spell for that!

Some people looking for an escape or a new hobby have turned to witchcraft.

"I think that's one of the biggest misconceptions of witchcraft is people think it's a religion, but it's not, it's a craft first and foremost. So you can take it up, regardless of what your spiritual beliefs are," said Blake Malliway, co-owner of Malliway Bros. store in Rogers Park.

Blake opened the store, that specializes in spells, charms, potions, magic and witchcraft, last year with his brother Wycke. He never expected to be sidelined by a pandemic. He also didn't anticipate how popular the "craft" would become.

"People have come in asking for spells for protection or charms for healing and we'll work that with them. We also get a lot of requests lately for the election," said Blake.

Before the pandemic, the store hosted weekly workshops that taught others how to tap into their inner witch. Now, those gatherings have become much smaller and often times outdoors. The store has attracted everyone from folks living nearby in the city to suburban housewives looking for a little control, Blake said.

Advertisement

"People want the power. They want to take control of their lives. And using witchcraft is a way to give them that power," said Blake.

When asked if anyone from the spirit world has hinted at when this pandemic is going to be over, Blake said he likes to look at it this way.

"The world is still operating around us. The landscape is still talking to us. So all we have to do is slow down and listen to it. And learn to live in the moment a little bit more. And I think that's been the big lesson or the big take away from the spirit world."

For upcoming workshops check out the store's website, www.malliwaybros.com.