Witness disarms Blue Line robber and holds him until cops arrive, police say

A man is accused of robbing passengers of a Blue Line train with a handgun on Sunday before being disarmed and restrained by another passenger on the Northwest Side.

Tremaine Anderson, 30, is charged with a count of armed robbery and a count of unauthorized use of a weapon, Chicago police announced Monday afternoon.

Anderson allegedly boarded a Blue Line train on Sunday and showed a handgun to its passengers, police said. He allegedly demanded their money.

A witnesses in the train car managed to disarm Anderson and hold him until officers arrived about 5:50 p.m. and arrested him at the Cumberland station, police said.

Officers recovered a handgun at the scene in the 5800 block of North Cumberland Avenue, police said.

Anderson, of the Austin neighborhood, is due for a bail hearing on Tuesday.