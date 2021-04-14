Woman, 18, dies after falling out of moving vehicle in Hanover Park

An 18-year-old woman died last weekend after falling out of a moving vehicle in west suburban Hanover Park.

Joana Loera fell out of the vehicle about 9:25 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Walnut Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She died about noon the next day St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy ruled her death an accident, saying she died of blunt force injuries to her head.

Hanover Park police did not immediately respond to a request for details.