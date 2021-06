article

A woman was reported missing from Hanson Park on the Northwest Side.

Zahria Smith, 18, was last seen June 13 leaving her home in the 2000 block of North Laramie Avenue, Chicago police said.

She may have traveled to Cincinnati, Ohio, police said.

She is 5-foot-5, 230 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Five SVU detectives at 312-746-6554.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP