Woman, 18, ran over while crossing the street in South Commons

A woman was hospitalized after she was struck by car while crossing the street Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side.

Around 9:35 p.m., the 18-year-old was crossing the road with a group of people when she was hit by a gray vehicle in the 300 block of East 31st Street, police said.

She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center to be treated for an injury to her leg. She was listed in fair condition, police said.

The vehicle that struck her fled the scene and no one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.