Woman, 18-year-old man killed in East Garfield Park convenience store shooting: police

Two people were fatally shot following an incident at an East Garfield Park convenience store Friday night.

About 10:25 p.m., a male was in an argument with a 23-year-old woman in the 500 block of North Kedzie Avenue when he began shooting at her and an 18-year-old man she was with, Chicago police said.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was transported to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead, Chicago police said. She was identified as Destiny Nunez of Aurora.

FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The man was struck multiple times in the torso and leg and transported to Norwegian Hospital where he was pronounced, police said.

The incident began in a convenience store and ended in the parking lot, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released information on the fatality.

Advertisement

There is no one in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.