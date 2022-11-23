Woman, 19, found shot to death in car on Chicago's Northwest Side

A 19-year-old woman was found shot to death in her car Tuesday night in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood.

The woman was discovered in the driver's seat of her vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head around 10 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Eddy Street, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No further information was immediately available.

Area Five detectives are investigating.