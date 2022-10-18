Woman, 19, struck multiple times in North Austin double shooting

A 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were wounded in a shooting early Tuesday afternoon in North Austin on the South Side.

Around 12:44 p.m., the pair were walking in the 1600 block of North Lotus Avenue when someone approached them in a vehicle and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the body and was taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition, according to police.

Police did not release a description of the vehicle or suspect.

There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.