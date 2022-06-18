Woman, 21, shot in both legs while sitting in parked car in River North

A 21-year-old was shot in both legs while sitting in a parked car in River North.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of West Illinois.

At about 4:30 a.m., the woman was in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle when an unknown male offender approached the vehicle on the drivers side and displayed a weapon, police said.

The driver of the vehicle proceeded to drive, and while making a U-turn, the offender began firing shots in the victim's direction.

The victim was self-transported to the hospital, and was listed in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported.

No offender is in custody.

