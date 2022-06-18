Woman, 21, shot in both legs while sitting in parked car in River North
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old was shot in both legs while sitting in a parked car in River North.
The shooting occurred in the 100 block of West Illinois.
At about 4:30 a.m., the woman was in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle when an unknown male offender approached the vehicle on the drivers side and displayed a weapon, police said.
The driver of the vehicle proceeded to drive, and while making a U-turn, the offender began firing shots in the victim's direction.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT
The victim was self-transported to the hospital, and was listed in serious condition.
No other injuries were reported.
No offender is in custody.