Woman, 21, shot on Chicago's West Side

A woman was shot and hospitalized Thursday morning in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 21-year-old was standing outside around 1:20 a.m. when gunfire struck her in the arm in the 5800 block of West Adams Street, according to police.

She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

It was not immediately clear where the gunfire came from.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.