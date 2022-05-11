Expand / Collapse search

Woman, 21, shot to death while confronting burglars on Chicago's South Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Gresham
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old woman was fatally shot after confronting burglars in Gresham on Chicago's South Side.

The shooting occurred in the 7500 block of South Wolcott Street in Gresham.

At about 7:45 p.m., the woman walked out to the garage of a residence while it was being burglarized.

She attempted to confront the offenders, when one produced a firearm and fired shots at her, police said.

She was shot in the chest, back and arm, and pronounced dead on the scene.

No offenders are in custody.