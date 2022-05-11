Woman, 21, shot to death while confronting burglars on Chicago's South Side

A 21-year-old woman was fatally shot after confronting burglars in Gresham on Chicago's South Side.

The shooting occurred in the 7500 block of South Wolcott Street in Gresham.

At about 7:45 p.m., the woman walked out to the garage of a residence while it was being burglarized.

She attempted to confront the offenders, when one produced a firearm and fired shots at her, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

She was shot in the chest, back and arm, and pronounced dead on the scene.

Advertisement

No offenders are in custody.