Woman, 22, reported missing from Chicago's North Side

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing from the North Side.

Trinity Franklin, 22, was last seen near Saint Joseph Hospital at 2900 N. Lake Shore Drive in Lake View East, according to a CPD missing person alert.

She was last seen wearing a light blue coat, carrying a gray purse/bookbag.

Franklin is 5-foot-2, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Franklin suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.