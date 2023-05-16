Woman, 26, shot during Lawndale robbery

A woman was shot during a robbery Monday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 26-year-old was walking on the sidewalk with a 29-year-old woman when two gunmen approached them and demanded their belongings around 10:20 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Spaulding Avenue, police said.

The women handed over their purses and one of the gunmen fired a shot, striking the 26-year-old in the leg, police said.

She was transported by paramedics to Humboldt Health Hospital where she was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.