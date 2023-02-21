Woman, 26, shot to death inside Belmont Cragin home

A woman was found shot to death late Sunday night in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 26-year-old was discovered around midnight with gunshot wounds to the head in a residence in the 5500 block of West Diversey Avenue, according to Chicago police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police said the shooting may be domestic-related.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.