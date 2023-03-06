Woman, 27, goes missing after taking train to downtown Chicago

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who took a train downtown and never returned.

Michelle Flores, 27, was last seen Saturday when she took a train to downtown Chicago, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Flores is 5-foot-1, 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She has tattoos on both arms and her back. The tattoo on her lower left arm is a castle and a dragon.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266.