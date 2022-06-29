Woman, 27, shot at Park Manor gas station

A woman was shot and wounded at a gas station Wednesday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood.

The 27-year-old was sitting in the passenger seat in a vehicle at a gas station around 3 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said.

She was shot in the leg and was transported to Jackson Park Hospital, police said.

The gunman got into a nearby vehicle and drove away in an unknown direction, according to officials.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.