Woman, 27, shot while standing inside Lawndale home

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
CHICAGO - A woman was struck by gunfire Monday night while standing inside her home in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The 27-year-old was standing inside her home around 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Homan Avenue when bullets came through the window and struck her in the shoulder, police said.

She was taken by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.

Police said she did not appear to be the target of the shooting.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.