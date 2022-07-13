Woman, 28, reported missing from Chicago's South Side

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing from the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Janae Hooks, 28, was last seen Tuesday near the intersection of East 66th Place and South Indiana Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

She is 5-foot-9, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.