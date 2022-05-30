Woman, 28, reported missing from Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing for over a week from the East Garfield Park neighborhood.
Latesha "Nicole" Parker, 28, was last seen May 22 in the 3300 block of West Madison Street, according to a CPD missing persona alert.
Parker is 5-foot-8, 220 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She also has a pierced lip.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or contact the Area Four Special Victims Unit at (312) 746-8255.