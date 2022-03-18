Woman, 29, shot in the leg on Chicago's South Side

A 29-year-old woman was shot while driving on Chicago's South Side Thursday night, police said.

According to Chicago police, the woman was driving in the 8100 block of south Morgan Street – Gresham – just before midnight, when someone in a black sedan approached and fired shots.

The woman drove home and called 911, police said.

She was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.