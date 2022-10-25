Woman, 30, carjacked in Bucktown

A woman was carjacked early Tuesday in the Bucktown neighborhood.

The 30-year-old was securing a gate around 3:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Damen Avenue when two males walked up and demanded the keys to her SUV, according to Chicago police.

She complied and the suspects fled the scene in her vehicle, police said.

The victim told police the carjackers exited from a white Nissan Pathfinder which also fled the scene after the carjacking.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.