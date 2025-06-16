Woman, 32, shot while driving in Woodlawn

A 32-year-old woman was shot while driving early Monday morning on the city’s South Side, according to police.

The backstory:

Officers responded to a call of a person shot around 3:50 a.m. in the 1100 block of East 63rd Street. Police said the woman was driving when she heard gunfire and felt pain. She had been shot in both calves.

The woman was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where she was listed in good condition. She was unable to provide additional information about the shooting.

No arrests have been made, and Area One detectives are investigating.