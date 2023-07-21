Woman, 33, reported missing from Back of the Yards

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing last Saturday from the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Jacklyn Martinez, 33, was last seen in the 5000 block of South Paulina Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Martinez is 5-foot-4, 210 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.

No further information was immediately available.