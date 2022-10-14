Woman, 38, shot in the face while driving in Lawndale

A woman was shot and seriously wounded while driving early Friday in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 38-year-old was driving around 1:23 a.m. in the 4200 block of West 13th Street when someone in a gold sedan started shooting at her, police said.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

No on e is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.