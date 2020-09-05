Woman, 4-year-old boy shot in Gresham

article

A woman and a 4-year-old boy were injured in a drive-by Friday in Gresham on the South Side.

The 18-year-old woman and the child were standing outside about 11:30 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Honore Street when someone fired shots from a passing black Dodge Challenger, Chicago police said.

The boy was hit in the leg and taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition, police said.

The woman was shot in the lower backside and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, according to police.

Investigators do not think the woman was the intended target.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.