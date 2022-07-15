Woman, 40, shot during struggle over gun in South Deering

A woman was shot during a struggle over a gun early Friday in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood.

The 40-year-old was in a fight with a man she knew around 12:16 a.m. in the 9900 block of South Commercial Avenue when she was shot in the hand while they were struggling over a gun, police said.

The woman was transported to Advocate Trinity Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The man fled the scene after the shooting.

Police said the incident appears to be domestic in nature.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.