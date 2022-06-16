Woman, 42, shot in both legs in Gresham

A woman was shot in both legs while walking outside Thursday morning in the Gresham neighborhood.

The 42-year-old was walking around 1:50 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Parnell Avenue when she was struck in both legs by gunfire, police said.

She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in good condition, police said.

The woman told police she believed the shots came from a passing vehicle.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.