Woman, 49, reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing from the Albany Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Kathleen Martin, 49, was last seen Monday at her home in the 3300 block of West Hutchinson Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.

She is 5-foot-6, 160 pounds with green eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.

