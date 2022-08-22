Woman, 50, grazed on the head by gunfire in Back of the Yards

A woman was shot while riding in a car Sunday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 50-year-old was in the passenger seat around 10:49 p.m. when two gunmen started shooting into the vehicle in the 4700 block of South Ashland Avenue, police said.

She was grazed on her head and declined medical attention at the scene, police said.

The gunmen fled southbound after opening fire, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.