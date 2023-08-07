Woman, 52, last seen at Gage Park festival

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was last seen Sunday afternoon at the St. Galls Festival on the Southwest Side.

Juana Maldonado, 52, was last seen around 3 p.m. at the festival which was held on 55th Street between Sawyer and Kedzie avenues.

She was wearing a light blue shirt with a circle logo on the front with black jeans and black shoes.

Maldonado is 5-foot-1, 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She may have been seen walking with another woman from the festival.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380