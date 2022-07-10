Woman, 61, shot while standing on porch in Roseland; Chicago police say she was not intended target

A 61-year-old woman was shot in the thigh while standing on a front porch in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Saturday night.

The shooting occurred in the 10500 block of South Eggleston.

At about 7:30 p.m., two unknown offenders entered out of a gangway and fired multiple shots, striking the victim in the right thigh.

Police say the victim was not the intended target.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

She was transported to Christ hospital in good condition.

No offenders in custody.