Woman, 62, killed in Posen hit-and-run on Mother's Day

A woman was killed outside a south suburban church by a hit-and-run driver on Mother’s Day.

Annette Odneal, 62, was walking out of Abounding Life Church of God and Christ in Posen on Sunday when she was fatally struck by a vehicle.

"Annette Odneal was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and much more! She was a retired nurse who enjoyed spending time with her family and helping out at her church Abounding Life Ministries, where she was leaving when the accident occurred. Annette was a ray of sunshine to all who encountered her. She was loved by everyone who knew her and will truly be missed," her family said in a statement.

No further details were immediately available.

