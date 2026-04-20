Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Chicago's Northwest Side

The Brief A 65-year-old woman was struck and killed while walking in a crosswalk Sunday night. Police say the driver of a red pickup truck fled the scene. Detectives are investigating.



A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night on the city’s Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Central Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Police said a 65-year-old woman was walking southbound in a crosswalk when a red pickup truck, also heading southbound, struck her.

The driver did not stop and continued south on Central Avenue.

Chicago Fire Department crews responded and treated the woman at the scene, where she died.

What we don't know:

The identity of the woman is still unknown.

What's next:

Major Accident detectives are investigating.