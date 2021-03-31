Woman, 65, missing from Hyde Park

article

A 65-year-old woman has been reported missing from Hyde Park on the South Side.

Dolly Parker was last seen Thursday in the 5700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Parker, who may be in need of medical attention, is 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a full length turquoise coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.