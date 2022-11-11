Woman, 66, carjacked in Bucktown after man snatched her keys

A 66-year-old woman's car was stolen in Bucktown Thursday night.

Chicago police say the victim was getting out of her car in the 1600 block of North Oakley Avenue around 10:11 p.m. when a man came up and snatched her keys right from her hands.

The offender drove off in the victim's silver Toyota SUV.

There were no injuries reported and there is no one in custody.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.