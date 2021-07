article

A 67-year-old woman has been reported missing from Gresham on the South Side.

Mattie Green was last seen in the area of 7700 South Emerald, police said.

She was wearing a black skull cap, a light blue shirt with blue jeans and a red and black blanket.

According to police, she has dementia and requires medical attention.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, police are asked to call 911 or Area Two SVU at 312-747-8274.