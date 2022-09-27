Woman, 67, reported missing from Chicago's West Side

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 67-year-old woman who has been reported missing for days from her Austin home.

Beverly Johnson was last seen Saturday evening at her home in the 5500 block of West Gladys Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Johnson was last seen wearing a brown sleeveless dress, leggings and possibly black Ugg boots.

She has brown eyes and wears a black wig.

If anyone has knowledge of her whereabouts, they are asked to call 911 or Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251.