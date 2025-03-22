Woman, 69, goes missing in Joliet, police say

A 69-year-old woman was reported missing in southwest suburban Joliet this week.

Joliet police were still searching for Mary Anne Smith as of Friday night.

What we know:

A Silver Alert was issued due to her disappearance.

She was seen on surveillance video in the 8600 block of Foxborough Way on Joliet’s far west side. She was wearing a purple coat and jeans.

Police described Smith as standing 5-foot-4, weighing 200 pounds with glasses and medium-length gray hair.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 815-726-2491.