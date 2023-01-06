Woman, 70, fatally struck while crossing street in Skokie

A woman was fatally struck on a crosswalk Thursday afternoon in north suburban Skokie.

The 70-year-old was crossing the roadway around 5:22 p.m. at 4701 Howard Street when a vehicle struck her on the crosswalk, according to Skokie police.

The woman was transported by paramedics to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The driver responsible for the crash remained at the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Skokie police at (847) 982-5900.