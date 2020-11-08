Woman, 74, with dementia, missing from Burnside

article

A 74-year-old woman has been reported missing from Bunrside on the South Side.

Lula Robinson was last seen about 8 a.m. Saturday in the 9300 block of South Burnside Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. She may be in the area of 85th Street and Prairie, 72nd Street and Bennett or 98th and Cottage Grove.

Robinson, who has dementia, is 5-foot-1, 220 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

She was last seen wearing blue pajama pants with purple flowers on them, a pink pajama top with writing on it, fuzzy house shoes, a black sweater and carrying a tan leather purse, police said.