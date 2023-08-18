Woman, 81, dies after condo fire breaks out in Winfield

A woman died after a fire broke out Friday morning at a condominium complex in suburban Winfield.

Around 4 a.m., a structure fire was reported in the 0N100 block of Windermere Rd., which is located in the High Lake Condominium Subdivision.

During the blaze, officials say firefighters rescued five people from the eight residential units involved.

One resident, an 81-year-old woman, was transported to Central DuPage Hospital where she died from her injuries, according to officials. She has not yet been identified as an autopsy is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Fire departments from Winfield, Wheaton, West Chicago, Carol Stream, Geneva, Warrenville, and Glen Ellyn all responded to fight the blaze.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winfield Police Department at 630-933-7160.