Woman accused of setting fire in men's restroom at Woodman's grocery store arrested: police

article

A 29-year-old woman accused of lighting a fire inside a Buffalo Grove grocery store is now behind bars.

Kiara Davis, of Norfolk, Va., was arrested at 1 a.m. Thursday on one count of arson, a Class X felony, in connection with a fire at a Woodman's grocery store.

The incident occurred just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Woodman's store at 1550 East Deerfield Parkway.

When Buffalo Grove police arrived at the scene, the fire in the men's bathroom had already been extinguished, but it caused damage to a stall and its surrounding area.

After reviewing store security footage, police said they saw Davis go into the men's bathroom moments before the fire happened.

Davis was scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Thursday.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.